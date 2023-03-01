Robert L. Brown, 95, of Mechanicsburg passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home.He was born May 16, 1927, in Churchtown, PA the son of the late William Scott and Mary Martha (Boyles) Brown.Robert was the widower of Janet L. (Strayer) Brown.He was a retired Operations Manager having worked for McMillian Feed Mill, General Foods and Dauphin Distribution all in Camp Hill. After his retirement he did antique furniture restoration. Robert was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg for most of his life, then St. Johns Lutheran Church in Shiremanstown. He was also a member of Citizens Fire Company in Mechanicsburg and was a volunteer for New Hope Ministries repairing furniture.He is survived by a son, Randal L. Brown of Mechanicsburg and his companion Janey Gunn; his siblings, Etta M. McCoy of Mechanicsburg, Richard R. Brown and his wife Linda of Mechanicsburg, Margaret M. Bricker and her husband Robert of Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death in addition to his wife by a son, Jeffrey L. Brown and five siblings.Services will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 1-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com