Robert L. Billman

October 04, 1938- September 06, 2022

Robert L. Billman, 83, of Newville passed away Tuesday September 6, 2022, in his home.

He was born October 4,1938, in Carlisle a son of Lester A. and Anna M. Lutz Billman.

Mr. Billman was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

He worked for Federal Equipment. He was a flight engineer for the 193rd PA Air National Guard. He owned and operated a dairy farm. After graduating from the HACC municipal police academy, he served as a park ranger at Little Buffalo State Park.

He is survived by his wife Mary E. Dunbar Billman, one daughter Carol Mellott (husband John), one son Keith Billman (wife Pia); 6 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one brother John Billman (wife Marlene), one sister

Sharon Kunkel (husband Jon), and one sister-in-law Marlene Billman.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Chester Billman (wife Beulah) and Edward Billman.

A visitation will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2:30 PM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.