Robert L. Bailey, 90, of Newville passed away January 20, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

He was born October 20, 1931 in Carlisle the son of H. Filmore and Mable Woods Bailey.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife Miriam A. Menges Bailey.

He served in the U.S. Army Infantry during the Korean Conflict. He had retired from SKF Industries. He was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, Newville, Camp Gnat, and the Mifflin Athletic Association.

He is survived by three sons Robert Bailey Jr. (Annette), Roger Bailey, and David Bailey (Tricia); two daughters Diann Kitner and Christine Junkins (Robert); 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by four brothers Carl Bailey, John Bailey, Harry Bailey, and James Bailey, and four sisters Ethel Snyder, Mary Mains, Catherine Burkholder, and Betty Lay.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.