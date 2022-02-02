Robert J. Ludwig, Jr.

Robert (Bob) J. Ludwig, Jr., 66, of Newville, passed away at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 26, 1955, in Carlisle to Joan Painter Ludwig Benze and the late Robert J. Ludwig Sr.

Bob graduated from Carlisle High School in 1973. He retired from Carlisle Syntec Systems after 38 years. Bob was an amazing craftsman whose handcrafted woodwork is forever part of history through the Cumberland County Historical Society. He and his wife Dolly, were the creators and owners of "BS" Bob's Salsa.

Bob regularly attended the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, and was a member of a multitude of clubs throughout Carlisle where he loved to shoot pool and pitch horseshoes. Bob was an avid fisherman who loved sharing his skill with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren during their many camping trips. He and his family enjoyed many years at their favorite vacation home in Sarasota, FL.

Bob is survived by his dearly loved wife, Darlene (Dolly) A. Hoffman Roadcap Ludwig; his children Jennifer (Karen) Ludwig of Indiana, Jaime Ludwig Bowen, Larry (Deb) Roadcap Jr., Kathy (Jeff) Roadcap Benton, Tracy (Charlie) Gates, all of Carlisle, and Danny (Stephanie) Roadcap of Boiling Springs; his grandchildren Mikayla Yohe, Tristen (Mackenzie) Yohe, Allison Bowen, Abigail Bowen, Larry Roadcap, III, Brandon (Adele) Roadcap, Bradly (Mindy) Roadcap, Colleena (Joshua) Sampson, Caitlyn Benton, Christa (Damian) Siggia, Cody (Jenn) Roadcap, Evan Gates, and Alyssa Roadcap; and he was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

Bob is also survived by his beloved siblings, Christy Ludwig Keen of Tennessee, Barry (Joanne) Ludwig of Carlisle, and Stephanie (Rob) Ludwig Mellinger of Newville, as well as 4 nieces and 1 nephew.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. www.EwingBrothers.com.