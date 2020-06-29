× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert J. Lengel, 85, of Newville passed away Friday June 26, 2020 in his home.

He was born June 2, 1935 in Rossville, PA the son of Rev. Stuart and Sarah Bieber Lengel.

Mr. Lengel is survived by his wife Betty Peterman Lengel.

He had served in the U.S. Air Force, and had retired LetterKenny where he had worked as an electrician.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children Dean Lengel and his wife Cindy, Sharon Rife, Neil Lengel and his wife Denise, and Laurie Lehman and husband Dwight; eight grandchildren Julie, Ryan, David, Lisa, Chelsea, Kendra, Kevin, and Cory; 18 great grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren; He’s survived by four brothers Rev. Stuart Lengel, Harold Lengel, Clyde Lengel, and Richard Lengel, and two sisters Annamae Losch, and Mary Sherman; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville.

