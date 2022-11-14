Bob graduated from Penn State with his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering class of 1955. He served in the US Navy. He retired from the Naval Reserves in 1985 then work at the Naval Ships Parts Control where he worked as the Director of Public Works until 1988 and last for EI Associates as an engineer. He was very proud of his US Navy career as well as being a Professional Engineer (PE). He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, The Mechanicsburg Club, Senior Center Pool Team, Ford City VFW 4843 and American Legion Post 654 Ford City. He loved to golf and complete crossword puzzles. Bob was very proud of his Polish Heritage. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family especially going to Penn State Football games and traveling to Hawaii. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy L. (Hresko) Kendra; four children, Robert J. Kendra, Jr. (Beth)of Natrona Heights, Michele E. Kendra of Mechanicsburg, Christopher F. Kendra of Newnan, GA, and John C. Kendra of Bowie, MD; three siblings, William A. Kendra (Gloria) of Ford City, Frederick J. Kendra (Janet) of Middleburg Heights, OH and Mary Ann Yamber of Vandergrift; four grandchildren, Katelyn Hines (Grant), Nathan, Thomas and Teresa Kendra. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Kendra and three siblings, Francis S. Kendra, Wanda R. Rudary and Elizabeth L. Durec. Viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Macular Degeneration Research is a BrightFocus Foundation Program, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com