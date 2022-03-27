Robert J. "Bob" Foster, Jr., 81, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Arden Courts of Susquehanna.

He was born July 10, 1940, in Bloserville to the late Robert J. Sr. and Virgie E. (Barrick) Foster.

Bob was a graduate of Big Spring High School. After school, he honorably served his country in the US Army. Bob enjoyed working for IBM Corp. for more than 35 years as a CE and later an Analyst before his retirement. He was a longtime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy J. Foster of Boiling Springs; two sons, Robert J. Foster, III of Mesa, AZ and Gregory A. (wife Lisa) Foster of Hummelstown; two siblings; six nephews; and one niece. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter; his infant sister; and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial with military honors rendered by the Cumberland County Honor Guard will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Churchtown. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to ProMedica Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Suite 302 Carlisle, PA 17015-7767 or to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

