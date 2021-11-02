Robert Howard Kylor

Robert, "Bob", Howard Kylor, age 77, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Carolyn's Hospice House in Harrisburg. He was born September 27, 1944 in Altoona, PA, as the son of the late Robert Hall Kylor and Bonnell Mae (Swank) Kylor.

Bob graduated in the Class of 1962 from Altoona Area High School in Altoona, PA. After high school, Bob served proudly in the U.S. Navy for 23 years and served during the Vietnam War. Bob retired from the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg in 2011, after working there for 24 years as a Systems Analyst. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #109 and VFW Post #6704 in Mechanicsburg. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed reading his many books and canoeing.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Roberta M. (Robinson) Kylor of Mechanicsburg; son, Robert M. Kylor and his wife, Tracy; sister, Kay Ann Miller, of McKinney, TX and several nieces and nephews.

Professional Services are entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg, PA. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made in Robert's memory to Carolyn's House, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To leave condolences, please visit www.centralpacremation.com.