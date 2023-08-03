Robert H. Cohick

December 21, 1936 - August 1, 2023

NEWVILLE - Robert H. "Bobby" Cohick, 86, of Newville passed away Tuesday August 1, 2023 in Green Ridge Village, Newville.

He was born December 21, 1936 in Newville a son of Samuel H. and Ethel Sollenberger Cohick.

Bobby had been a farmer, and was a member of Ridge Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his sister Hope E. Glesner, two nephews Ronald G. Glesner, Samuel J. Glesner and his wife Lori, two nieces Janice E. Glesner, and Joann H. Clugston and her husband Jonathan, and several great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday August 3, 2023 at 2 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.