Robert H. "Bob" Egolf, Jr., age 91 died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg.

He was born December 23, 1929 in Philadelphia to the late Robert H. Egolf, Sr. and Erma S. (Batman) Parker.

Bob retired after serving his country for 30 years in the United States Army. He also previously served as the Warden of the Cumberland County Prison.

He is survived by his children Robert H. "Bob" (Vera) Egolf, III of Carlisle, Norma A. (Jim) Crowther of Boiling Springs, Valerie J. (Jay) Mowery of Newville and Edward E. (Bonnie) Egolf of Glen Rock; brother Jack G. (Nancy) Egolf of SC. Also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition to his late parents Bob was preceded in death by his granddaughter Hannah Mowery and three sisters.

