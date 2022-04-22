Robert G. "Bob" McMillen

November 19, 1928- April 17, 2022

Robert G. "Bob" McMillen, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born November 19, 1928, in Blain to the late George and Sara (Rice) McMillen.

There are many family memories that we have. A few of those are the family trips to Stone Harbor NJ. First with his children and then with his grandchildren. Each trip always included many trips to Springer's Ice Cream shop. He loved turkey and deer hunting. He enjoyed taking care of his yard. He coached little league and watched sports on TV and attended many of his grandchildren's sporting events. He instilled many family traditions, was hard working and attended church. We all will miss "Pap" and always treasure our time with him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Fae E. (Stum) McMillen of Carlisle; four children, Marsha Fraker of Carlisle, R. Allen (wife Isabel) McMillen of Raleigh NC, Linda Darhower of Mechanicsburg, and Brenda (husband Terre) Snare of Grantville; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (husband Jared) Donmoyer, Christopher Fraker, Kristin (husband Pete) Koltun, Robert (wife Kerri) McMillen, Caitlin (husband Martin) Hoppe, Dylan Darhower, and Jenna (husband John) Cleary; one grandson-in-law, Todd Hobe; twelve great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Ann (husband Dale) Rohm and Denny (wife Bernie) McMillen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jaime Hobe; one son-in-law, Fred Fraker; and five siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Center Presbyterian Church, 3912 Freeman Hollow Road Loysville, PA 17047. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

