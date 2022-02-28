Robert F. Wagner, III

Known by some friends as "Boone", Robert was born August 8th, 1959, to Robert Floyd Wagner Jr. and Linda Rae (Egolf) Wagner in Carlisle, PA. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1977 where he was a member of the track-and-field and football teams. After high-school he enlisted and served in the United States Coast Guard until 1982. During his time in the service, he was awarded a CG Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, the First Coast Guard Good Conduct Award and Medal, and a Marksman M16 Ribbon. After his time in the military, Bob put all his energy into many athletic and outdoor activities as well as working for Giant Distribution Center for many years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time outdoors, cooking for his family and friends, and making memories with his children and their friends. He loved the simple pleasures in life such as watching a beautiful sunset or going for a drive with the windows down.