Robert F. Wagner, III

Robert "Bobby" Floyd Wagner III, aged 62, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Thursday February 17th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his parent's home in Carlisle
Known by some friends as "Boone", Robert was born August 8th, 1959, to Robert Floyd Wagner Jr. and Linda Rae (Egolf) Wagner in Carlisle, PA. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1977 where he was a member of the track-and-field and football teams. After high-school he enlisted and served in the United States Coast Guard until 1982. During his time in the service, he was awarded a CG Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, the First Coast Guard Good Conduct Award and Medal, and a Marksman M16 Ribbon. After his time in the military, Bob put all his energy into many athletic and outdoor activities as well as working for Giant Distribution Center for many years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time outdoors, cooking for his family and friends, and making memories with his children and their friends. He loved the simple pleasures in life such as watching a beautiful sunset or going for a drive with the windows down.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Linda Wagner, his sister Victoria McCloskey and her husband Larry, a nephew, Nathaniel Barrick and his wife Gretchen, his two children Saige R. Wagner and Jacob R. Wagner and extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, his nephew Zachariah Barrick.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00PM until service time. Interment will take place at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To assist family with funeral expenses please consider donating at https://gofund.me/3f4530e8.