Robert F. Broyles, 81, of Carlisle, died on January 21, 2021 at home.
Born August 13, 1939, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Mary E. Broyles.
He graduated from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism in 1961. At FSC, he met future wife, Sally, in the registration line freshman year. They dated through college and were married two days before both graduated. He was President of the Men’s Student Government, a justice on the Student Supreme Court, Vice President of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, S2 of the ROTC Brigade, and was designated a Distinguished Military Graduate. Commissioned a Regular Army officer upon graduation, he began a military career which spanned more than a quarter of a century. He graduated from the Army Command & General Staff College (1975) and the US Army War College (1983). He also graduated from the University of Florida, earning a Master’s Degree in 1971.
Colonel Broyles served our nation with distinction in a variety of assignments in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. This included service in four divisions, a corps headquarters, an army headquarters, joint staff, and the staff & faculty of all three of the Army’s principal academic institutions—West Point, the Command & General Staff College, and the War College. He retired as Director (Dean) of one of the schools at the Command & General Staff College. During his military career, Colonel Broyles earned the Legion of Merit, three Bronze Stars, four Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, the Air Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Following retirement from active Army duty, he accepted a position with the government of Pennsylvania, serving nearly 13 years as Chief of Chemical Emergency Preparedness. Cited for Superior Service on Behalf of the Commonwealth, he was principal author of Pennsylvania’s hazardous materials emergency operations plan and numerous articles and publications on the subject.
After moving to Carlisle permanently in 2004, he was appointed by the Carlisle Borough Council to the Zoning Hearing Board where he served as Chairman, was President of the Bosler Memorial Library Board of Directors, and President of the Cumberland Valley chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. and was elected President of the Dickinson Green Homeowners Association.
Bob was also deeply involved in competition swimming. In Carlisle, he became a nationally certified swim official and instructor for the NCAA, YMCA, and AAU. He was the principal force behind the founding of the Carlisle High School Varsity Swim Team, and he officiated at college, high school and other meets around the state.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son Robert J. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally George Broyles of Carlisle; two sons, Richard C. of Nashville, TN and Charles J. (and wife Coby), grandsons Cash (14) and Elliott (9), and granddaughter Eva (11) of Sandy, UT.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA.
To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book, visit www.HoffmanFH.com