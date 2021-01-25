Robert F. Broyles, 81, of Carlisle, died on January 21, 2021 at home.

Born August 13, 1939, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Mary E. Broyles.

He graduated from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism in 1961. At FSC, he met future wife, Sally, in the registration line freshman year. They dated through college and were married two days before both graduated. He was President of the Men’s Student Government, a justice on the Student Supreme Court, Vice President of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, S2 of the ROTC Brigade, and was designated a Distinguished Military Graduate. Commissioned a Regular Army officer upon graduation, he began a military career which spanned more than a quarter of a century. He graduated from the Army Command & General Staff College (1975) and the US Army War College (1983). He also graduated from the University of Florida, earning a Master’s Degree in 1971.