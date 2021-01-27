Robert Eugene Schreffler

Longtime Evergreen, Colorado resident, Robert “Bob” Eugene Schreffler of Arvada, Colorado passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 23, 2021 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Harrisburg, PA on January 11, 1942 to Harry R. Schreffler and Corene B. McNeal, Bob attended Central Dauphin High School and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1964 with a degree in Landscape Architecture. He enjoyed a long career with the National Park Service, retiring in 1995 as Manager, Eastern Team Branch of Park Roads and Trails. During his career he worked on numerous high-profile projects including the well-known Linn Cove Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Natchez Trace Parkway and Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Bob married his college sweetheart, H. Jean Schreffler in 1964 and had seven children together. They are members of St. Joan of Arc Parish where Bob was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time in the outdoors with his family and remained an avid Penn State Nittany Lion fan to the end.