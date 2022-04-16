Robert Emeron Brough, Jr.

Robert Emerson Brough, Jr.

September 08, 1953- April 10, 2022

Robert Emerson Brough, Jr., of Carlisle, PA, September 8, 1953 - April 10, 2022

Rob was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of 1971. He was employed at Drivers, Inc., where he drove cement truck for Pennsy Supply. From there, he formed RB's Construction Company with his late father, Robert E. Brough, Sr. Rob continued to run the company until his retirement.

Rob is survived by his mother, Phillis (Jane) Brough, of Newville; his three sons, Chad Brough and wife Brett of Newville, Cody Brough and wife Caity of Carlisle, and Chase Brough of Carlisle; one daughter, Zoey Brough of Dillsburg; six grandchildren, Tucker, Addison, Ava, Georgee, Holden, and Franklin Brough; three siblings, Randy Brough of Carlisle, Kim Hartzell of Carlisle, and Roxy Duncan of Carlisle; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rob enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a love for old cars and antiques, and enjoyed the auction environment.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, 6PM, at Huntsdale Fire House, 1750 Pine Rd, Newville, PA 17241 for a time of gathering and remembrance. Refreshments and a meal to follow directly afterwards.

Arrangements entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc.