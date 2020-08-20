Robert E. Nastelli

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. “Bob” Nastelli, 80, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 17, 1940 in Carlisle to the late Nicholas and Isabell (Donner) Nastelli and he was the widow of Gloria Jeannie (Baughman) Nastelli who passed in 2014.

Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1299, the White Circle Club, VFW Post 477, and the AMVETS all in Carlisle. He was a truck drive all his life and drove for several companies during his career. Bob always loved a good deal and could not pass a flea market without stopping to shop.

Robert is survived by his companion, Delores “Dotty” Eden of Carlisle; two sons, Joseph R. Nastelli (fiancee Taylor Long) of Carlisle and Scott Nastelli of Carlisle; and six grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Bob was preceded in death by one son, Mark Nastelli and two brothers, Luther, and Lee Nastelli.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 2 PM—6 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Picnic Grounds, 151 Wolfs Bridge Road Carlisle, PA. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.