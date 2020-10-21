Robert E. Line

Bob was a very special part of the community. Throughout his years, he truly enjoyed ice skating, playing Bridge, and reading. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. Bob's gardens supplied many with more vegetables than they could eat and his beautiful flowers brought pleasure to his countless friends and so many others whom he generously welcomed to Boiling Springs and the lake. His home had a revolving door for family and friends. He could often be found riding his little red motorcycle around town or having dinner with his family at the Hamilton.