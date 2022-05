Robert E. Fenton, 78, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a complete obituary, please visit www.Since1853.com.