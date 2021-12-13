Robert E. Baer, 81, of Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the Brethren Home, New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Judy (Shughart) Baer; they shared 60 years of marriage. Bob was born November 8, 1940, in Carlisle, to the late Orlow Jacob and Emma Louise (Shughart) Baer.

Bob graduated from Carlisle High School in 1958 and then went on to work at MH Dielectrics paper mill, Mt. Holly Springs, retiring in 1998. Bob enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Potter County, traveling, avid Penn State fan, but above all he loved his family; especially his five granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, dad, pap, uncle, and friend.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Linda Lobaugh and husband, Len of Gardners and James "Jim" R. Baer and wife, Paula of Littlestown; two brothers, Glen Baer of Newville, and John Baer and wife, Mindy of Etters; three sister-in-laws, June Baer of Carlisle, Vonnie Baer of Carlisle, and Brenda Coder and husband, Ernie of Wellsboro. Bob is also survived by loving extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, O. Jacob Baer Jr., and Dale C. Baer.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065 with Pastor Linda Titzell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brethern Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350, or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visit www. HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

The family thanks the healthcare team in Somerset at the Brethren Home for their excellent care.