Robert David King, 73, of Dillsburg passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home.

He was retired from the Harrisburg Post Office and was a member of the Bowmansdale Church of God.

Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth A. (Karns) King; two sons, Richard D. King (Jeanine) of Dillsburg, Ronald A. King (Karen) of Dillsburg; one brother, James E. King (Carolyn) of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Christopher D. King and Brittany N. (King) Ishler; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Bowmansdale Church of God, 101 East Lisburn Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:30 am-11:00 am at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Filey's Cemetery, Dillsburg. Services will also be available on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page via Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, 101 East Lisburn Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

