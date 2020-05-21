× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert D. Turnbaugh, 74, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg. He was born on March 16, 1946 in Quincy, IL and was raised by his grandparents.

Bob was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was a retired over the road truck driver with more than 30 years with Shaffer Trucking, Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Arlene E. (Slusser) Turnbaugh, stepdaughter Tammy (husband Brian) Zimmerman of Duncannon, stepson Lance Chestnut of Carlisle and three step-grandchildren, Wyatt Zimmerman, Trisha and Lance Chestnut Jr., also survived by sister-in-law Cathy Harrafi, brother-in-law Said Harrafi and several other family members. Bob was the last of his eight siblings.

A viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 followed by funeral services at 7:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Mark Sweeney officiating. Burial will be private. To send condolences visit www.Since1853.com.

