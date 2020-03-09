Robert Clayton Gwin

Robert Clayton Gwin

{{featured_button_text}}

Bob, 94, of Mechanicsburg, died Saturday. Bob's survivors include his two daughters: Lindyll Finley and Leslie; and his stepson, Allen Hevel.

Join Bob's family for his viewing at 9:30 and service at 10:30 on Friday at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421. Guests are welcome to visit any time between 9:30 and 12:30. Read Bob's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, and sign Bob's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News