Robert Clayton Gwin

Bob, 94, of Mechanicsburg, died Saturday. Bob's survivors include his two daughters: Lindyll Finley and Leslie; and his stepson, Allen Hevel.

Join Bob's family for his viewing at 9:30 and service at 10:30 on Friday at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421. Guests are welcome to visit any time between 9:30 and 12:30. Read Bob's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, and sign Bob's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.