Robert C. Williams

Bob was the first Park Naturalist at Colonel Denning State Park, working there during the summers from 1975 to 1987. He also worked seasonally as the caretaker of the Upper Frankford Township cemetery in Newville, PA.

Bob was gifted with artistic skills, and in his later years, he was best known as a world-class wildlife wood carver, specializing in fish and birds. He won many awards over the years for his carvings, including awards from the Ward Foundation World Championships, and was a member of the Cumberland Valley Wood Carvers, West Shore Wood Carvers, and Conewago Wood Carvers Club.

He volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America, serving on the Troop Committee and as an adult leader for several years with Troop 169 in Bloserville, PA. An avid hunter and fisherman, he taught PA Game Commission Hunter's Education courses to many youth. He served on the St. Peter's Lutheran Church council and was an active member for over 50 years, after the family moved to nearby farm in 1970 on Center Road in Newville, PA. In his retirement years, he was a member of the Newburg Barbershop Quartet and Chorus.