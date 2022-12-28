Robert C. Hosfelt

June 08, 1960- December 22, 2022

Robert C. Hosfelt, 62, of Shippensburg passed away Thursday December 22, 2022 in his home.

He was born June 8, 1960 in Chambersburg a son of the late Paul L. Hosfelt and Beryl I. Koser Hosfelt of Shippensburg.

Bob drove for Kellogg Snacks for 25 years. He loved working on dairy farms, he enjoyed umpiring softball, and was a member of several softball Associations. He also worked for Big Spring School police.

He is survived by his mother, three daughters Amy N. Hosfelt (Lysia Buhler), Tyra L. Hosfelt, and Kendra L. Hosfelt (Dakota Yeingst), two grandchildren Ava and Maverick Yeingst, his companion Jennifer Jarusewski, two brothers Roger L. Hosfelt, Ricky L. Hosfelt (Cindy), and one sister Paula E. Maravich, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Tuesday January 3, 2023 10 AM to 12 PM in the Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg, Rd Newville, A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 12 noon in the church with Rev. Wayne Good officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens Carlisle.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Big Spring Athletic Boosters 100 Mt. Rock Road Newville, PA 17241.