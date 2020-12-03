 Skip to main content
Robert C. "Bob" Cairns

Former South Middleton Township Tax Collector, Robert C. Cairns of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary S. "Timi" Cairns, father of Laura Cairns Brewer (Mark) and Nancy Cairns Jackson (Troy), grandchildren, Andrew (Frances), Benjamin and Elisabeth Jackson, Nicolas and Sofia DeNoto and son-in-law, Anthony R. DeNoto Ill. Bob was preceded in death by daughters, Emily Joyce Cairns and Jenny Cairns-DeNoto.

A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at a later date.

