Robert Angelo Trimiliozzi

Robert Angelo Trimigliozzi of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 in his son's home after a tough fight with cancer. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Angelo and Antonetta Trimigliozzi, who had recently arrived from Italy. He is survived by his son Robert C Trimigliozzi, stepdaughter Jennifer, daughter-in-law Christine, one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter Scarlett Trimigliozzi (who has made grandpa smile very much this past year), and his beloved dog Cinnamon Trimigliozzi.

Growing up in Queens, NY, Bob loved the Brooklyn Dodgers, exercising, playing games in the street, and working on cars with his father. He took much pride in his career as a supervisor and mechanic for the subway system in NY, and always enjoyed mechanics and learning how things worked throughout his life.

Bob missed his mother, father, and sister (Emily Trimigliozzi) dearly throughout his lifetime, all of whom preceded him in death 25+ years ago. Photos of them can be found in almost every room of his home. Bob loved his son very much, who happily cared for him during his fight against cancer this past year. He loved being a grandpa and making his granddaughter smile always brightened his day.