Robert A. Stahl

February 11, 1935- December 30, 2022

Robert A. Stahl, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

Born in McKeesport, PA, he was the son of the late Edward, Sr. and Dorothy (Schaut) Stahl and the husband of 36 years to Linda (Burkett) Stahl.

Robert served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Bearss. As a welder, he was one of the creators and chief artisans of the decorative ironwork, which embellishes the Hershey Hotel.

Robert enjoyed taking river cruises through Europe and the Caribbean, with Aruba being a favorite destination.

He was an active member of West Hill United Methodist Church, Carlisle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Audrey Trussell, her husband, Duncan, Theresa Hepler, her husband, James and his stepdaughter: Lisa Taylor.

Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean and his brother, Edward Stahl.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at West Hill United Methodist Church, 2164 Newville Road, Carlisle. The family will begin greeting guests after 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Westminster Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle.