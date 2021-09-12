Robert A. Cameron, Jr., 92, of Somerville, OH, went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on September 7, 2021. Robert was born in Kansas City, MO. He married Ramona Wood in 1952. He graduated from UCLA in engineering and served in the Korean Conflict as a US Army Infantry 1st Lt. He received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award upon his retirement in 1995 as Director of the US Army TRADOC Analysis Center, Ft. Lee (VA). Robert and Ramona moved to OH in 2012 to be closer to family, having lived in CA, NJ, HI, PA, and VA. He is survived by sons Stephen, Timothy (Susan), and Andrew (Seema), nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, brother Ted (Sally), and brother-in-law Jack Lyons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona, and brother John. A service will be scheduled later at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH. For additional information and to view Robert's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.