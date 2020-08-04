× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rita McAlister, 59, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at UPMC West Shore.

She was born November 12, 1960 in Carlisle to the late Francis "Bucky" Stoner.

Rita was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She worked for many years as a CNA at several area nursing homes. Rita was very proud to have been nominated one of Carlisle's Finest. In her free time, she loved visiting her cabin in West Virginia with her husband. She loved animals and rescued many over the years. Rita had a green thumb and loved to care for her plants and flowers. She loved music, crafts, and spending time with her family, especially when she was playing games with her grandchildren. Rita was a very generous and compassionate person who spent most of her life caring for others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, William C. McAlister of Shermans Dale; two daughters, Adrian D. (husband Michael) Barrick of Shermans Dale and Christina L. (wife Taylor) Sheaffer of Dillsburg; three grandchildren, Maria, Dillon, and Makayla; twelve fur-grandbabies; and her canine companion, Sophie.