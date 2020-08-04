Rita McAlister, 59, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at UPMC West Shore.
She was born November 12, 1960 in Carlisle to the late Francis "Bucky" Stoner.
Rita was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She worked for many years as a CNA at several area nursing homes. Rita was very proud to have been nominated one of Carlisle's Finest. In her free time, she loved visiting her cabin in West Virginia with her husband. She loved animals and rescued many over the years. Rita had a green thumb and loved to care for her plants and flowers. She loved music, crafts, and spending time with her family, especially when she was playing games with her grandchildren. Rita was a very generous and compassionate person who spent most of her life caring for others.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, William C. McAlister of Shermans Dale; two daughters, Adrian D. (husband Michael) Barrick of Shermans Dale and Christina L. (wife Taylor) Sheaffer of Dillsburg; three grandchildren, Maria, Dillon, and Makayla; twelve fur-grandbabies; and her canine companion, Sophie.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Bradley V. Moore officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 restrictions the funeral home is required to limit the number of guests in attendance. When the maximum capacity is reached guests will not be permitted to enter the funeral home until there is a departure.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, P.O. BOX 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
