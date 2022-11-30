Riley O. Neidigh

August 21, 1928- November 27, 2022

Riley O. Neidigh, age 94 of Blain, joined his beautiful wife in Heaven on November 27, 2022. Born at home on August 21, 1928 to the late Orth and Myra (Peterson) Neidigh of Blain, he is survived by his three children: Rhonda (Dan) Haas of Elliottsburg, Renee (Leon) Hoke of Shippensburg, and Robert (Pam) Neidigh of Blain; eleven grandchildren: Roscoe Neidigh of New Bloomfield, Dustin (Brooke) Haas of Elliottsburg, Danielle (Dave) Hull of Carlisle, Jeffrey (Brittany) Hoke of Shippensburg, Jordan (Kendra) Hoke of Shippensburg, Jordan (Cynthia) Peck of Roxbury, Brianna (Josh) Boos of Upper Strasburg, Angela (Tyler) Hoke of Fayetteville, Ronald Neidigh of Blain, Alyssa Neidigh of Blain, and Lenoree (Brett) Hoke of Shippensburg; and eight great grandchildren: Axel, Adalia, Ace, Jaxon, Deacon, Delaney, Tucker, and Tanner; and Riley's sister, Myrna Lyons of Loysville. In addition to his parents, Riley is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ivetta (Johnson) Neidigh; his son, Ronald Neidigh; his great granddaughter, Amara; and his sister, Wahneta McKeehan.

Riley was a member of the 1946 Class of Blain Union High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1950 through 1952. He played baseball for the Blain Baseball Team from 1946 to 1966. Upon returning home from the service, Riley worked at Neidigh's Grocery, Riley's Radio & TV, and retired in 1993 from the Bank of Landisburg, as the Branch Manager of the Blain Branch. During his life, Riley demonstrated his love of people by serving on many community organizations' board of directors. These organizations included: Bank of Landisburg Board of Directors, Perry Health Center Board, Perlo Board, Perry County Foundation Board, Blain Borough (Secretary-Treasurer), Blain Community Center Board, and Perry Village Advisory Council.

Riley was also an active member of the Zion United Church of Christ, where he continued to serve as Consistory Member and Sunday School Treasurer. He was also a member of the following organizations: Blain Ambulance Club, Blain Fire Company, Blain Lions Club, International Order of Oddfellows, Shermans Valley Heritage Days, Tuscarora Forest Property Owners Association, Blain Cemetery Association, Blain Sportsmen's Club, and the American Legion.

The evening viewing for Riley will be held on Wednesday, November 30 from 6 to 8 PM in the newly renovated chapel of Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM at Zion United Church of Christ in Blain, with Pastor Don Funk officiating. There will be an hour viewing prior to the funeral (9 - 10 AM) at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at Blain Cemetery. Riley requested any donations be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 24 W. Main Street, Blain, PA 17006.

Arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc.