Ricky A. McKee

He is survived by his partner Amanda J. Mitchell of Manheim, PA; siblings Jane M. Poth and her husband Daniel of Mechanicsburg, PA, Laurie A. Larsen and her husband George of Dixfield, ME, Randall A. McKee and his wife Carrie of Newville, PA, and Cathy R. Bailey of Las Vegas, NV. Ricky is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ricky was a tractor trailer driver for Fed-Ex Freight for many years, where he was known for his excellent driving record. Starting as a teenager he enjoyed hunting in the South Mountain with his family. In his spare time, he loved to search out the best fishing holes where he spent hours trying to catch the "Big Bass". He could not contain his love and enthusiasm for farming and would often be found sharing YouTube videos. He also enjoyed audio books, stock market investing, collecting old currency and had a passion for anything related to the Civil War era. Most especially, Ricky was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He was very generous to others and giving to a fault.