Rickey E. Richwine, 65, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.