Richard Woodburn Frantz age 89 of Norwich CT, formally Carlisle PA, passed away on April 13, 2021 at Backus Hospital. Born December 17,1931 in Carlisle, PA. He was the son of the late Ralph Frantz and Margaurite (Houston) Frantz. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret E Sheriff and his brother Robert Frantz. Richard was survived by his wife, Mary A Frantz of 68 years; daughter Theresa Salahi; son Nader Salahi; son Kerry Frantz (Donna Morreale) of Milford MA; granddaughter Jamelah Stone, great granddaughters Morgan and Ella; brother Michael Frantz (Janet) of Newville, PA.

He worked at Kinney shoes for a couple of decades. He was a skilled craftsman and continued his skills up until his passing. He enjoyed building and collecting many model cars and trains. The love he had for his family and God was unwavering. Service will be held in private with family.

Please make memorial donations to the VFW Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org/Help/Veterans. To leave condolences for the family, please visit forevermissed.com