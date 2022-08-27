Richard Wayne Bickner

Richard Wayne Beckner

June 20, 1933- August 23, 2022

Richard Wayne Beckner, PhD, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Paoli Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Helen S. Beckner.

Born in Lineboro, Maryland in 1933, he was the son of the late Robert and Florence Iona (Ratrie) Beckner.

Richard graduated from Codorus Township High School in 1951 where he was captain of the Debate Team. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served on active duty until 1957 and then in the Air Force Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1961. It was during his active-duty service, while stationed in Alaska, that he met his future wife Helen, who traveled to visit a friend whose husband was serving with Richard. They married in July 1958 and settled in Carlisle, PA. Inspired by Helen, a teacher, Richard completed his bachelor's degree in Education from Shippensburg University (1961). Having found his career passion, he continued his education, receiving a Master of Arts in Political Science at The Pennsylvania State University (1965) and Doctor of Philosophy from The University of Maryland (1975).

Richard taught at the former Lamberton Junior High before joining the faculty at Shippensburg University in 1968, teaching Political Science, Public Administration and Labor Relations. He retired in 1996. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to Shippensburg University and the State System of Higher Education. He was instrumental in launching the Master of Public Administration Program that Shippensburg developed for the U.S. Army War College in the 1970s, and taught in the program through the early 1990s. He served as the program director throughout the 1980s. In 1989, he helped launch and became the first director for The Harrisburg Internship Semester (THIS), a program that provides students from all State System universities a first-hand look at Pennsylvania state government through internships in state agencies and the General Assembly.

Richard brought his talents to the community as well. He served on the Carlisle School Board, chaired the Carlisle Zoning Board, and served as Judge of Elections for his precinct. He was a member of the Carlisle Elks and an active parishioner with Saint Patrick Parish.

But Richard held his family and friends closest. While Richard taught thousands of students, future U.S. Army generals, military officers from allied nations, state officials and a U.S. Senator, he considered his greatest accomplishment in education teaching his granddaughter to eat her first ice cream cone. He was an avid—though not always successful—golfer, enjoying many memorable golf outings and trips with his friends and his nephews. Richard was known for his sense of humor, loud laugh and his "Beckner-isms."

Richard is preceded in death by Helen, his loving wife of 63 years; his parents; his three brothers, John Robert, Lee and Curry Beckner; and his sister, Florence Louise Hempfing. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly B. (husband, CAPT, USN Ret. James) Hruska of Annandale, VA and Karla B. (husband, Glenn) White of Berwyn, PA; and one granddaughter, Emily Hruska of Annandale, VA. Additionally he is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews all of whom loved his spirit and laugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Student Emergency Fund at the Shippensburg Foundation. Donations may be made online at www.SUFoundation.org/Give-Now or checks made payable to the SU Foundation and mailed to Shippensburg University Foundation, 500 Newburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Also, in honor of Richard, the family asks that you enjoy an ice cream cone.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle and to his funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle. Interment will immediately follow Mass in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.