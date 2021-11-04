 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard (Rick) A. Adams

  • 0
Rick Adams

Richard (Rick) A. Adams passed away October 14, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg. Rick was born April 19, 1956 in Carlisle, Pa. He was the son of Sylvester (Dave) Adams and Betty Strine Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David M Adams. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Roush and husband Robert and by his Brother Thomas L. Adams and wife Deborah, 2 nieces, and 3 nephews and his beloved cat. Binx

Rick graduated from Carlisle High School in 1975. After high school he attended Harrisburg Area Community College studying commercial art. He also completed courses in broadcasting through Columbia School of Broadcasting and Philadelphia School of Broadcasting. Rick was employed at K-Mart in Mechanicsburg as a supervisor for thirty-two years, often making the announcements for K-Mart.

Rick made use of his musical and broadcasting talents by serving as a vocal soloist and public speaker at local church services and at special events and activities.

Rick was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The history behind this weird Thanksgiving side dish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News