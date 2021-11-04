Richard (Rick) A. Adams passed away October 14, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg. Rick was born April 19, 1956 in Carlisle, Pa. He was the son of Sylvester (Dave) Adams and Betty Strine Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David M Adams. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Roush and husband Robert and by his Brother Thomas L. Adams and wife Deborah, 2 nieces, and 3 nephews and his beloved cat. Binx

Rick graduated from Carlisle High School in 1975. After high school he attended Harrisburg Area Community College studying commercial art. He also completed courses in broadcasting through Columbia School of Broadcasting and Philadelphia School of Broadcasting. Rick was employed at K-Mart in Mechanicsburg as a supervisor for thirty-two years, often making the announcements for K-Mart.

Rick made use of his musical and broadcasting talents by serving as a vocal soloist and public speaker at local church services and at special events and activities.

Rick was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date.