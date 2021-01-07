Richard Paul Foley, 74, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania passed away in Carlisle at UPMC Carlisle Hospital on December 17, 2020.

Richard (Dick) was born on June 11, 1946, to Thomas and Veronica (Paul) Foley in Brockton, Massachusetts.

After graduating from Braintree High School, he enlisted in the military and served in the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1992, during which he attained an MBA. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after truly enjoying serving his country.

Dick was known to be an avid competitive golfer who everyone enjoyed being on the greens with.

The best part of his life was sharing 52 years of

marriage with the love of his life, Lorraine (Fiorentino) Foley, with whom he enjoyed a lively social life among their closest of friends and family. His greatest happiness in life was his daughter, Gina, and he cherished his three grandchildren. Capturing who he was or how admired he was and will remain is impossible. He exuded positivity, brightness, compassion, love, as well as genuineness and was known for his sense of humor and wit.