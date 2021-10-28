Richard Mullen died in his sleep on September 19, 2021. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. He was 93. Richard was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a community that he loved. Richard was the ninth child born to George and Kathryn Mullen. The family would grow to eleven children.

Richard volunteered to serve in the US Army in 1945. After basic training, he was assigned to the staff of the adjutant general in Tokyo, Japan and was honorably discharged in 1947. Upon return, Richard enrolled in Gettysburg College, but withdrew after one year. He later applied and was accepted to Cooper Union in New York City and there received his degree in architecture. At the time, acceptance to Cooper Union came with a full scholarship and was highly

competitive. As an architect, Richard was inspired by the work of Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Eero Saarinen, Stanford White, and Louis Kahn. His home was furnished with reproductions of Mies Van Der Rohe’s Barcelona Chair and Saarinen’s Tulip Table. His highest regard was reserved for the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Richard’s architectural master works were a ski chalet on Okemo Mountain, Vermont, and the family residence in Stamford, Connecticut.

Richard married Sarah Scott of Gettysburg Pennsylvania, in 1958. In 1959 they had a son, and the family enjoyed many activities together: tennis, swimming, sailing, travel, canoeing, and alpine skiing. Richard was kind, generous, and humorous. He loved a good joke and would always play the “straight man” for a good laugh. Richard is survived by Sarah, his wife of 63 years, son Seth (Barbara), and two granddaughters, Chloe and Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cooper Union in memory of Richard Mullen.