Richard Lee Souder

Richard Lynn Souder

August 02, 1948- October 21, 2022

Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village.

He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr.

Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant at Dickinson College, Allenberry Playhouse, and the Carlisle Army Barricks.

Mr. Souder is survived by his daughter Mindy Kaye Showaker and her husband Ashley, one brother Ernest Jay Souder, one sister Maryanne Pelletier husband Gean, one grandson Dallas Sweeney, and one sister-in-law Barbara E. Souder; 5 nieces, 5 nephews, 6 great-nieces, 9 great-nephews; and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Lee Souder, and Calvin Amos Souder, one sister-in-law Hedy Souder, and one nephew Henry Souder.

A viewing will be held Friday October 28, 2022 from 12 to 1 PM in Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM in the church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.

Memorial contributions may be sent to P.A.W. Packs C/O Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Rd. Newville, PA 17241. www.eggerfuneralhome.com