× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Lee Pike, Jr., 58, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg. He was born in Hershey on November 26, 1961. Rick was preceded in death by his loving wife and soulmate, Diane L. Pike.

Rick was a graduate of Hershey High School. He was devoted to his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters. Rick was a loyal friend to many and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

His memory will be cherished by his children, Jodi Morrison and Adam Felix (Leslie) and four beautiful granddaughters, Bailey and Delaney Morrison and Sophia and Coraline Felix.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Rick's memory to Project Share of Carlisle. https://projectsharepa.org/ Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.