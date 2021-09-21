Richard Lee Peck, Jr., 67, of Carlisle, PA passed away September 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be held in the Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.