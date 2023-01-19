Richard Lee King Sr., 71, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 following an extended illness. Born February 7, 1951, and happily retired since 2014 from his long-time employment with PPG industries of Carlisle, Richard is survived by his son, Richard L. King Jr., of Mechanicsburg; his foster mother, Erma Thomas, of Boiling Springs; and many other loving family members, friends, former co-workers, and fellow congregants. A kind-hearted man and a wonderful father, Richard will be most dearly missed. Services will be held on Saturday, February 4, at 11:30am, at the Church of Christ, 971 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle,17015: reception to follow.To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com