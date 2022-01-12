Richard Laufer

Dick was a father, grandfather, husband, lover and terrific friend to many. He loved the women in his life unconditionally: Tracy Parry (Dave), who predeceased him in 2017; Kristina Brittain (Keith); and his partner of 30 years/wife of 14, Holly Rider Laufer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Josh, Dylan, Jack and Ella, of whom he was quite proud.