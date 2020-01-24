Richard L. Seitz, 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, 1/22/2020. He was the loving husband of 64 years of marriage of Nancy H. Seitz.

In addition to Nancy, he is survived by 3 sons, Richard E. Seitz (Jan), Lee R. Seitz (Judy) and Shane A. Seitz and his wife; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Charlotte N. Rowe.

He was predeceased by his parents; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; and a great-grandchild.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Seitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

