Richard L. Chamberlain

March 05, 1929- August 22, 2022

Richard L. Chamberlain, 93, of Carlisle, passed away August 22, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of 69 years to Shirley (Farver) Chamberlain.

Born in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Ira and Ruth Bixler Chamberlain.

Dick was a world traveler in the business he loved. Traveling with groups of greenhouse growers, he and his wife, Shirley, were among one of the first professional groups to visit China and the Great Wall.

He was the owner, with his wife, of Ledgehill Greehouses in Carlisle. Dick served as President of Pennsylvania Flower Growers and was a well-known public speaker in his field. His greatest achievement was growing "flowering hanging" baskets for families and cities in Pennsylvania. Their biggest customer was the Hershey Corporation.

Dick was very proud of his service to his country, serving during the Korean Conflict, sailing home from there the day the war ended. After his discharge, he proudly continued to serve in the Army reserves.

Dick was an officer and a gentleman and had a wonderful sense of humor that will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his nephews: Robert, David, and Mark; his sister-in-law: Mary Jane Whitmire; brother-in-law: Duane Whitmire as well as two nieces: Deborah and Jane Ann.

Interment will be held in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

