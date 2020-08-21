Richard K. Sowers, 90, of Gardners, PA passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.