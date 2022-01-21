Richard K. Nickle, 80, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on January 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 26, 1941, in Harrisburg, to the late Lester Paul and Emma Louise (Klingler) Nickle Sr.

Richard graduated with a bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University and his master's degree from Western Maryland University. He then went on to be an educator and principal in the Cumberland Valley School District from where he retired. He formed and was active in the Amputee Support Team. He was an avid Penn State fan and loved to travel to historic sites. He also loved to volunteer his time in the community.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Kerling) Nickle of Boiling Springs; children, Richard (Annamaria) of Shrewsbury MA, John (Carol) of Carlisle, and Christopher (Kelly) of Carlisle; grandchildren, Audrey, Kimberly, Patrick, Anne-Claire, Tristan, Kirsten, Devin, Izel, Izaac, Niko, and Izaiah; sister, Mary Deibler of Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Lester, Jack, and James Nickle, Ruth Livingston, Doris Jacobs, and Esther Fish

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Steve Salisbury officiating. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.