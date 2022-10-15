Richard "Dick" Cromer

September 13, 1927 - October 11, 2022

Richard Henry Cromer, 95, of Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. He was the son of the late Cleason H. and Margaret (Kemper) Cromer, born on September 13, 1927 in Carlisle.

Dick was born and raised in Carlisle, becoming an Eagle Scout before graduating from Carlisle High School in 1945. He spent the following four years serving his country in the U.S. Army, but would return to school, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Gettysburg College; he was also a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He would retire after a long career with Masland Carpets, Carlisle, as a territory manager.

He was active in the community as a member of St. John's Lodge #260 F&AM and American Legion Post 101, both of Carlisle, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo and Cumberland County Shrine Organizations, VFW Post 9639, Shellsville, and Sojourner's Chapter 76 - Harrisburg, where he was past president and chaplain. Dick was also past commander of Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. He and his late wife were longtime members of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Camp Hill, where Dick served as an usher and member of the church council. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing whenever he could, and he had a great sense of humor. He was a jokester, with a way of making those around him comfortable and keeping the mood light. Yearly family vacations to Stone Harbor were a staple for decades, and the one constant for Dick was the love he had for his wife, his girls, and his Lord. Being with his family is what brought him true happiness, and those who survive him will cherish the memories he leaves behind.

Surviving Dick are his daughters, Carol A. Gordon (husband, Thomas) of Palmyra and Barbara J. Morrow (husband, Michael) of New Cumberland; grandchildren, Matt Gordon, Jason Morrow and Jennifer Lengel; twelve great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gene C. Cromer of Shippensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lois (McBride) Cromer; grandson, Shane Gordon; and a sister, Mary E. Kluge.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland, with a 10-11AM viewing and 11AM funeral. Immediately following, a procession will travel to Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill for committal with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Dick's name to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111, or to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.