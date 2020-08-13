Richard Heddleson

Richard was born on October 4, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio to Mary Ann and Clement Heddleson. He grew up as one of four children and was active in his Boy Scout troop, with which he attended the National Jamboree at Valley Forge in 1964. He was graduated with Departmental Honors by Johns Hopkins University, where he was in the Debate Council, and received his MBA from Harvard University. He met his wife Linda in Baltimore in 1974 at Equitable Trust Company where they both worked, and the couple moved to California, where Richard worked in finance for companies including BankAmerica Corporation, Radius, Resumix, ReSound, Evoke Software Corporation, Visioneer, and 3dfx Interactive. In 2004, the family returned to Pennsylvania, where he worked with Pennsylvania start-up companies as Regional Director for Ben Franklin Transformation Partners. As an adult, Richard taught Sunday school classes to elementary and middle school students, most recently at Allison Methodist Church.