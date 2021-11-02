Richard G. Rohm

Richard Glenn Rohm, 94 of Blain, passed away on November 1, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center Rehabilitation Hospital. He was born to the late Dorf and Miriam (Wilt) Rohm on July 17 1927. He graduated from Blain Vocational High School in 1945.

After graduation, he was accepted at Penn State University, but was drafted into the United States Navy before he was able to attend. After he was discharged, he returned home where he married Helen Clark in 1949...a union that lasted more than 62 years. He and Helen became the owners of Richlen Farm near Blain. After years of farming, Rich sold the farm and went to work at PPG Industries until his retirement in 1990.

Rich had many passions, but probably his greatest was his desire to help others - especially in his own community. He was a faithful life-long member of the Blain United Church of Christ, where he worked tirelessly on church endeavors. In addition, he was a member of the Blain Lions Club, enjoying his involvement in all aspects of planning the Blain Picnic. His other memberships included Blain baseball teams, the Fairview Hunting Camp, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Masonic Lode #319 and the Tall Cedars. For years he volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels and was a past member of the Blain Fire Company, Lodge and Cemetery Committee.

He enjoyed every aspect of his life. He especially loved solving the world's problems at the Blain Hotel with his many dear friends and chatting with others at the Blain Senior Center. He likes to travel and had an enduring interest in maps and far away places. His other hobbies included golfing, gardening, woodworking, reading extensively, and watching sports (especially Phillies baseball and Penn State football). He relished a good dirty joke and a nice cold beer.

Above all, Richard Rohm was a good man - a loving family man, companion, friend, and community member. The world is a lesser place without him in it.

He is survived by three daughters: Connie (Jon) Miller of Carlisle, Vicky (Jeffrey) Steltz of Womelsdorf, and Sherry (David) Woodward of Coatesville; and a brother, Dale Rohm of Blain. In addition, he leaves behind six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was blessed in recent years to have the companionship of Judy Stoak of Loysville. His wife Helen and his sisters, Doris Milligan and Joyce Henry predeceased him.

Funeral services for Rich will be held on Sunday November 7, 2021 at Zion United Church of Christ in Blain. The viewing will be in a "meet and mingle" format with the goal to reduce any formal line to pay condolences to the family. The viewing will be from 12 noon until 2 PM, followed immediately by the funeral service at 2 PM, with Pastor Mike Boehm officiating. Interment will follow at 3 PM in Blain Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rich's memory to Zion United Church of Christ, 24 W. Main Street, Blain, PA 17006.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home of Loysville.