Col. (ret.) Richard Edmund Littlefield, 88, of Newville, PA passed away peacefully with his family at his side on July 2, 2021. Richard "Dick" was born and raised in Williamsville, NY. Dick was the middle of three boys born to Robert James and Jeanne Byrne Littlefield. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Byrne and Donald Alan Littlefield.
Dick was an outstanding student and athlete during his youth excelling in football and basketball at Williamsville High School. It was here that he met his future wife of 62 years, Maxine Isobel Eastman (Deceased 2016). Dick and Maxine were married upon his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point. They then embarked on a thirty year journey traveling across the the US and visiting two foreign countries while adding to their family. Dick and Maxine were the proud parents of three children Sarah Jane Hanson (Phillip), Richard Brian Littlefield (Jo Ann), and Carolyn Morgan Shank (Larry). During his career he earned his Airborne Wings, Ranger Tab, Purple Heart , Bronze Star with V as well as many other awards. His most enjoyable assignments were teaching cadets geography at West Point and leading troops in Vietnam. While an instructor at West Point, Dick was also able to pursue one of his greatest interests as an assistant basketball coach to Robert Knight. Dick was fortunate to have travelled extensively throughout his career. He visited five of the seven continents while serving in the US Army.
After a successful career in the US Army, Dick retired with the rank of Colonel to his home in Mount Holly Springs, PA. Here, he settled in enjoying time gardening, playing tennis, golfing, fishing and working on hiking trail maintenance. Many of his most enjoyable moments were spent canoeing the Susquehanna River with his grandsons, entertaining his grandsons (Richard & James Littlefield, Christopher & Maxwell Hansen) at his home referred to as Camp Rout Step and spending time at the family cottage in Port Loring Canada with his children, grandchildren and brothers.
Dick will be laid to rest at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY at a later date.
